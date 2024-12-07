Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was delighted with what goalscorer Max Wober produced in an emergency situation during the 2-0 win over Derby County.

Two first half goals set the Whites on their way after initially struggling to break down a compact and congested Derby defence. Joe Rodon’s first goal for the club, headed in from a Joe Rothwell corner, made life easier for the hosts and substitute Wober fired in a second five minutes later.

The second half was largely processional and though Leeds came close to a third with a Joel Piroe effort, Derby presented zero threat beyond a long range effort from Liam Thompson that Illan Meslier dealt with comfortably. The only fly in the ointment for Farke was the early departure of Junior Firpo, who went to ground and had to be replaced after clutching the back of his right leg. Firpo is rated as unlikely for the game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night but Wober’s display was a boost for Farke and the player himself.

“With Junior it's a hamstring, he probably will miss the game on Tuesday,” said Farke. “We'll have to see what it is, probably not available for Tuesday. I think [that was important for Wober], last season was not the easiest for him away on loan. The start of the season was more or less injury after injury. Todaya cold start, I think he was a bit nervous without a warm up but I think he was excellent. He was greedy to do the run and if you do the run sometimes you're rewarded and you can celebrate. I liked his attitude. Good that he came through this 70 minutes and it will give him a big boost and for his confidence.”

Farke was also delighted that he got from Rothwell exactly what he asked for, after a disappointing outing at Blackburn Rovers last week. The German admitted there might have been an element of a response to Ethan Ampadu’s comeback into the matchday squad in what Rothwell did.

“I think he was excellent and it was much needed,” said Farke.” Last games he was not at his best. I spoke to him that I wanted a big performance and that's what he delivered, with and also against the ball, he showed aggressiveness. He set the sign to win the ball back with steel and resilience. We need this with consistency. Ethan is just on the way back after a long-term injury. We need our central midfield

“Perhaps a little bit [Ampadu’s return was in his mind]. Competition is always good. When you know you have to deliver to keep your position it's always beneficial, as long as it's not too much. I don't want them being afraid of making a mistake. Competition can help. Sometimes you have it a bit in your head that I will also start next week, I don't do this painful two yards more. Perhaps it played a part.”

Rothwell’s set-piece deliveries caused issues for Derby and created a glorious headed chance for Rodon even before the Welsh international opened the scoring. Farke wants much more from Rodon in that regard.

“Impressive, very matural, top class, I can't praise him enough,” he said of the central defender. “He was again crucial but I always want more. He should have scored one more, the first chance was even bigger than the one he scored. He's so good in defending with headers, his offensive headers are horrendous and awful but we're working on this topic. I hold the pressure high on him and want him to score goals.

“But how disciplined and focused he was in the last weeks to come through this and the [yellow card] cut-off date. But he has to keep going, we can't afford cheap yellows, for 10 you're suspended. I want him to keep going in this way. He's an excellent signing for us, excellent guy to have around, we're all happy to have him.”