Leeds United were beaten 1-0 away at Everton this weekend. Defender Seamus Coleman scored the only goal of the game for the Toffees at Goodison Park.

The Whites are now 19th in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Goalkeeper wanted

Leeds’ number one goalkeeper Illan Meslier is being linked with a summer switch to Manchester United. The Sun report the Red Devils are ‘ready’ to make a move for the Frenchman at the end of the season and have identified him as a ‘long-term replacement’ for David de Gea.

Meslier, 22, moved to Elland Road in 2019 on an initial loan deal from FC Lorient under former boss Marcelo Bielsa before his transfer was made permanent shortly after. He helped the Yorkshire club win promotion from the Championship in his first year and has now made 113 appearances in all competitions.

Midfielder latest

Bristol Live reported earlier this winter that Leeds were among a host of Premier League clubs keen on Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. The 19-year-old, who is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is already a first-team regular for the Robins in the second tier.