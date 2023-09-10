Leeds United man attracting ‘enquiries’ as former loanee eyes fresh start

Latest Leeds United news and rumours as they prepare for their next game after the international break

Leeds United drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in their last outing. The Whites weren’t able to find a winner against the Owls at Elland Road and were forced to settle for a point in the end.

They are back in action next Sunday with an away trip to The Den to lock horns with Millwall. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Winger update

Helder Costa continues to face an uncertain future at Leeds. The winger, who is an Angola international with seven caps under his belt to date, spent last term on loan at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has provided this update on his situation, as per GiveMeSport: “There hasn’t been that much interest in Costa. There had been a few Saudi enquiries, and also in Turkey. We need to wait and see what happens. There’s a possibility that he will leave for sure. On the Saudi side, he received an approach about three weeks ago from Al-Taawoun, and Al-Shabab, under their old board, had explored a deal.

“We’ve seen a couple of Turkish clubs also make enquiries too. So, I think Leeds’ preference would be to find a solution there. But we must wait and see what happens now because, at the end of August, nothing was particularly concrete or close to being done.

“Now, of course, from the position of a player, there are fewer options on the table. So, you will get some players, regardless of what the club thinks, that just prefer to sit it out until January or see whether they can change the manager’s mind between now and then because, in the new year, there may be more options available to them.”

Fresh start for midfielder

Weston McKennie believes he is ‘starting from scratch’ at Juventus after returning from his loan spell at Leeds. The USA international joined the Whites in January but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the Premier League.