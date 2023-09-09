Squandered chances cost Leeds United dear in the club’s final game before the international break – but will the Whites ultimately score enough goals to get the club back up?

Daniel Farke’s side served up 15 attempts at goal in last weekend’s hosting of previously pointless Sheffield Wednesday but only three of those efforts were on target in a contest which ended in a 0-0 draw.

The point has left Leeds 15th after five games played in the early Championship table with a return of six points so far. In a bid to boost their attack, the club spent north of £10m this summer to sign 24-year-old Dutch striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City.

Piroe scored 19 minutes into his Leeds debut which produced a 4-3 win at Ipswich Town but Leeds have since lost the services of Colombian international attacker Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth as part of a loan swap deal which saw Jaidon Anthony head to Elland Road.

But will Leeds have enough firepower to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt? The bookmakers have a market for who will finish as this season’s top scorer, in which three Leeds players feature in the top 23. Here is the full down in reverse order.

