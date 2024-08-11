Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United remain keen on wide reinforcements and have been in talks with options this week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United look to have intensified interest in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with reports suggesting a ‘stunning’ £15million permanent offer is being readied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rak-Sakyi has been of interest to Leeds all summer and looks set to leave Crystal Palace, whether it be on loan or permanently. The Eagles are thought to prefer the former option and have sounded out approaches from several Championship clubs including Hull City and Sheffield United.

The YEP understands reports earlier this week suggesting Leeds were one of three teams to agree loan terms with Palace are wide of the mark, but the 21-year-old is a possible recruitment option. And now journalist Alan Nixon claims a permanent offer to the value of £15m has come ‘out of the blue’ from Elland Road.

The proposal is thought to involve an initial payment plus add-ons, although there is no detail on how that would be divided. Palace are also thought to have knocked back the offer and remain keen on loaning Rak-Sakyi out, with big hopes he can become a first-team regular at Selhurst Park in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace are thought to have already rejected offers of a permanent exit from Southampton, who emerged as early front-runners before falling behind those offering Rak-Sakyi a temporary home. A decision on his future was expected to come this week but is yet to materialise.

Sheffield United remain at the front of the queue for Rak-Sakyi after reportedly agreeing on terms with Palace, who according to The Evening Standard have demanded a seven-figure loan fee while also inserting a January release clause. Chris Wilder’s Blades are working hard to get that deal over the line as last-minute competition intensifies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds looked to have moved on from Rak-Sakyi earlier this week after identifying Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe as a more permanent option. After expressing interest in the region of £7million, talks continue but a formal bid is yet to be tabled from those in charge at Elland Road.

A move has been plunged into doubt amid interest from France, however, with Olympique de Marseille actually putting money on the table - albeit a proposal below Norwich’s valuation. Rowe omitted himself from the Canaries’ matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Oxford United and talks are expected to continue into next week.

A key issue with Leeds’ early loan interest in Rak-Sakyi was their inability to guarantee regular starts - a promise Premier League clubs tend to look for when dropping a young talent into the Championship. Daniel Farke is already well-stocked out wide, even after losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, with Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto natural options, while Brenden Aaronson and Georginio Rutter can also fill the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the Championship season getting underway with a disappointing 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth on Saturday, Leeds are in no major rush to get a new winger in and will remain patient. The summer transfer window closes on August 30, which is in just under three weeks.