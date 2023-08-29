YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the players’ performances during tonight’s Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to League Two side Salford City.

Leeds United bowed out at the Second Round stage of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night to League Two outfit Salford City after a 1-1 draw and eventual 9-8 defeat on penalties.

It was not until the 75th minute before skipper for the day Struijk levelled the scoreline, prodding home beneath Leeds fan and Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns to take the game to penalties after eight minutes of added time, in which substitute Sam Greenwood struck the crossbar with a free-kick.

Cairns made a number of impressive stops at the Peninsula Stadium and was subsequently awarded the Man of the Match award by broadcaster Sky Sports. Leeds recorded an Expected Goals total on the night just shy of 4.00 but found the back of the net just once.

Georginio Rutter and Jamie Shackleton were the unfortunate Leeds pairing to see their spot-kicks saved and hit the woodwork, respectively. As the shoot-out went to sudden death, Darlow was penalised and yellow-carded for leaving his goal-line at Salford's decisive penalty kick, which the Leeds stopper saved.

However, a retake was ordered and defender Ossama Ashley converted, leading to a pitch invasion by the home supporters as Salford made it to the Third Round of the competition for the first time in the club's history.

1 . Karl Darlow - 7 Might have done better with the goal. There when called upon otherwise. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Shackleton - 8 Lively first half, caused problems and continued in that vein throughout. Scampered up the right all evening, was so tidy on the ball. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Pascal Struijk - 7 Beaten in the air for the opener but generally solid, good on the ball. Got involved in the opposite box and got a goal. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales