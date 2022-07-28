United's Wales international forward Roberts has joined the Rs on a season-long loan but the 23-year-old has recently been sidelined with a thigh injury.

Beale was hopeful of having Roberts back for his side's Championship opener at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon but the forward will not be risked.

"As of today, everyone bar Tyler Roberts has trained,” said Beale to West London Sport.

“He has a slight issue that I don’t want to risk.

“He did start the week training with us but I didn’t think he looked right.

“It is the right call for us just to slow down and make sure he is ready

RULED OUT: Leeds United's Wales international Tyler Roberts who is on loan at QPR but will miss the first game of the new season. Photo by DARKO VOJINOVIC/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

“We thought he would be OK and although he hasn’t had a setback or re-injured it, we just think he needs a little bit more fitness so he has trained away from the group in isolation.”