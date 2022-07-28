England Women take on Germany at Wembley at 5pm on Sunday, an hour before Leeds were due to host their Serie B visitors.

The Whites have now confirmed that in order to allow supporters to catch both games, they will kick off at 6.45pm at Elland Road in Jesse Marsch’s final friendly of pre-season.

A club spokesperson said: “Leeds United can confirm that Sunday’s friendly against Cagliari will now kick-off at the agreed time of 6:45pm, which is 45 minutes later than the original fixture time.

“England Women have impressively made the final of the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament and will play against Germany at Wembley, with the match scheduled to get underway at 5pm. We are all exceptionally proud of the effort and fantastic football on display from the Lionesses, and will therefore show the match in the Fan Zone and on all concourses around the ground for supporters to watch the final inside Elland Road.

“This is a momentous occasion in the history of our country and we want all supporters to have the opportunity to watch the game, and hopefully cheer the Lionesses on to lifting the trophy on home turf.

“The new kick-off time will allow everyone to watch the full match, before taking their seat to enjoy the final pre-season friendly of the summer for Jesse Marsch’s side, as they take on Italian Serie B outfit Cagliari.”

England qualified for the final with an emphatic 4-0 win over Sweden at Bramall Lane in the semi-final. Lifelong Leeds United fan Rachel Daly has started all five of the Lionesses games en route to the final.