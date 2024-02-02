Rasmus Kristensen could be about to be omitted from Roma's Europa League squad list for the second half of the season. The Leeds United loanee hasn't featured for the Italian outfit in Europe this season after being the man to miss out on the list last summer due to restrictions placed on Roma for financial fair play reasons.

As such, Kristensen has been limited to domestic game time so far this season, with the right-back no doubt hoping to force his way into the Europa League reckoning in time for the knock out stages. However, according to Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness, that may well be looking unlikely.

Roma had hoped to be able to bring Kristensen, who has performed well in Serie A, into the Europa League squad this month, with the expected departure of Zeki Celik opening up the space required to do so. However, the club failed to offload Celik before the transfer deadline passed and it is claimed there is a real possibility that he will keep his spot in the squad.

If that turns out to be the case, Kristensen will be forced to watch his side's knockout clash against Feyenoord later this month from the stands and he won't be able to feature in the later rounds should the club progress, either.

After what was a difficult start to life at the Stadio Olimpico, Kristensen has been a key man for Roma this season, nailing down a spot in the starting XI under Jose Mourinho and keeping it under new boss Daniele De Rossi. He has been asked to play a number of positions, too, with his most recent outings coming at either centre-back or left-back, away from his preferred role on the right.

He has made 23 appearances in total in all competitions, and he looks set to play a key role moving forward as the club push to land Champions League football for the first time since 2018.