Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison reflects on relegation 'mentality' during Everton spell
Jack Harrison is one of several players to have left Leeds United on loan, following relegation from the Premier League.
Jack Harrison is prepared for another tough relegation battle at Everton after tasting success and failure in similar positions with Leeds United.
Harrison was one of several first-team players with a contract clause allowing them to leave Leeds on loan last summer, following relegation to the Championship. The 27-year-old knows how it feels to escape the drop too, having scored the winning goal in the final day win at Brentford the previous campaign, ensuring survival.
Having joined Everton for the season, he looks set to fight the drop once again after Sean Dyche's side were deducted 10 points for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. The Whites loanee scored in a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham on Saturday and believes his side's 'strong mentality' should help them avoid following Leeds into the second-tier.
"I think coming from behind twice [vs Tottenham] shows what the manager has been talking about - the mentality to keep going and keep fighting right until the end," Harrison told EvertonTV. "It's still a game that we feel we might have got more out of as well, which is also a positive, but to come away from a point is crucial for us at this moment in time. We need all the points we can get and we just have to keep fighting.
"I think the past couple of seasons, to survive relegation and be in those tough spots, then you need that strong mentality to get through. You definitely feel it as part of this group and along with that you see a lot of talent with the players that we have. I have every confidence that we're going to keep putting points on the board - it's up to us to get the job done."
Harrison is enjoying a decent individual season at Everton - one of few Leeds loanees to be doing so - and has four goals to his name across all competitions, plus three assists. The former Elland Road favourite has been playing in a more central role in recent weeks and is enjoying a change of role and style.
"It's been great so far," he added. "I've played in different positions and in a different style as well.
"The group has welcomed me fantastically and I couldn't have asked for anymore, with them and the coaching staff and performance team as well behind the scenes who helped me come back from injury and put me in a good spot physically on the pitch. It's been great to be part of and I'm really happy."
Harrison's loan at Everton does not include an option or obligation to buy in the summer but reports have suggested he could be allowed to find another temporary home if Leeds do not get promoted. It remains to be seen whether the winger will play in a white shirt again.