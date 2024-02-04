Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Harrison is prepared for another tough relegation battle at Everton after tasting success and failure in similar positions with Leeds United.

Harrison was one of several first-team players with a contract clause allowing them to leave Leeds on loan last summer, following relegation to the Championship. The 27-year-old knows how it feels to escape the drop too, having scored the winning goal in the final day win at Brentford the previous campaign, ensuring survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having joined Everton for the season, he looks set to fight the drop once again after Sean Dyche's side were deducted 10 points for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. The Whites loanee scored in a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham on Saturday and believes his side's 'strong mentality' should help them avoid following Leeds into the second-tier.

"I think coming from behind twice [vs Tottenham] shows what the manager has been talking about - the mentality to keep going and keep fighting right until the end," Harrison told EvertonTV. "It's still a game that we feel we might have got more out of as well, which is also a positive, but to come away from a point is crucial for us at this moment in time. We need all the points we can get and we just have to keep fighting.

"I think the past couple of seasons, to survive relegation and be in those tough spots, then you need that strong mentality to get through. You definitely feel it as part of this group and along with that you see a lot of talent with the players that we have. I have every confidence that we're going to keep putting points on the board - it's up to us to get the job done."

Harrison is enjoying a decent individual season at Everton - one of few Leeds loanees to be doing so - and has four goals to his name across all competitions, plus three assists. The former Elland Road favourite has been playing in a more central role in recent weeks and is enjoying a change of role and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been great so far," he added. "I've played in different positions and in a different style as well.

"The group has welcomed me fantastically and I couldn't have asked for anymore, with them and the coaching staff and performance team as well behind the scenes who helped me come back from injury and put me in a good spot physically on the pitch. It's been great to be part of and I'm really happy."