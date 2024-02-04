Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Willy Gnonto issues message to Leeds United's fans and eyes solution to 'problem'

Willy Gnonto has issued a message to Leeds United’s supporters and is eyeing a solution to a Whites ‘problem’ with strong confidence in his team.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Gnonto looked set to leave Leeds last summer when handing in a transfer request but the Italian international was eventually reintegrated back into the group and proved United’s matchwinner in Friday night’s clash at Bristol City in just his eighth league start of the campaign.

Six months after handing in a transfer request, the 20-year-old’s name was sung loud and clear by United’s delighted away end in victory at Ashton Gate, after which Gnonto issued a message of thanks to his club’s supporters.

"It's a good feeling,” said Gnonto to LUTV, asked about the fans singing his name. "It's been a while but I am so happy. I am really grateful for everything they have done for me since now and now we just want to keep going."

THANK YOU: Willy Gnonto applauds Leeds United's fans at Ashton Gate after his strike sealed a 1-0 win against Bristol City. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.THANK YOU: Willy Gnonto applauds Leeds United's fans at Ashton Gate after his strike sealed a 1-0 win against Bristol City. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Leeds created a stack of chances in Friday night’s contest but Gnonto’s fierce strike in the 47th minute ultimately proved the only goal of the game. Pressed on Leeds again creating so many opportunities but just scoring once, Gnonto admitted the issue needed to be sorted as he called for a ‘clever’ approach from his Whites.

Gnonto admitted: "I feel like it's been a 'problem' all this season. We have so many chances, we create so much, we just need to finish sometimes because of course these types of teams have quality and they can score every time.

"We just need to be more clever, just try to finish the games before and just relax a little bit. We want to win every game, we know that we have the quality to do it and we just have to keep going like this and do it in the cup as well. I feel like in the Championship you have no time to rest so we just want to win every game and we just go into every game with the same mindset and I feel like we can do it."

