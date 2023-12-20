Leeds United loanee could be set for permanent move in 2024 for £4.3 million

Leeds United could have the opportunity to cash in on one of their loaned out players next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have a number of players out on loan for this season, meaning there are a lot of decisions to make in the new year once they return. Following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League, there was a hefty exodus from Elland Road, which included a whopping 11 players sent out on temporary deals with other clubs.

A lot of decisions will also rest heavily on whether Leeds can return to England's top flight or not. As it stands, Daniel Farke's side are third in the table but 10 points away from an automatic qualification spot.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unless title challengers Leicester City and Ipswich Town suffer major slip-ups between now and the end of the season, Leeds will need to try their hand at the play-offs and hope to fight off the rest of the competition to secure promotion.

One loan deal that could be impacted by Leeds' fate at the end of the season is Diego Llorente. The defender is currently with AS Roma until the end of the 2023/24 campaign but a report from Roma Metropolitan has reported that the Italian powerhouses want to strengthen their defensive options and could sign Llorente permanently for €5 million (£4.3m).

The move would be even more likely if Leeds remain in the Championship next season and miss out on promotion. This is likely the case for a number of players currently out on loan from Elland Road.

Leeds first signed Llorente from Real Sociedad in 2020, splashing a handsome £18 million on the move. It will certainly be disappointing to make almost a £14 million loss on the centre-back but player values have dropped since Leeds' relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad