Leeds United loan players' seasons ranked - who got benched, injured, promoted and applauded

Here's how each player got on at their loan club(s) across the season, ranked from worst to best:
1. Kiko Casilla - Elche
A forgettable season for the Spaniard. Casilla lost the gloves to Édgar Badía after just two months at the club and ended the season with five clean sheets to show for 15 appearances.
Photo: Jose Jordan
2. Kun Temenuzhkov - Real Unión
The Bulgarian enjoyed a bright spell in November, scoring or marking an assist from the bench in four consecutive games, but it wasn't enough to earn him a regular starting spot. In and out of the starting eleven all season, Temenuzhkov failed to settle into any consistent form as a striker - he didn't score again after November.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Leif Davis - Bournemouth
The defender experienced his second Championship promotion in three years at the Vitality Stadium. Davis didn't exactly fill his boots with senior action, though, racking up 15 appearances across the season to play an average of 20 minutes per week.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Laurens de Bock - Zulte Waregem
The 29-year-old captained the Essevee through a difficult season, with the Belgian side surviving relegation to the second tier by four points. De Bock made 22 league appearances.
Photo: David Pintens