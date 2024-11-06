Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as this evening’s game against Millwall draws closer.

Leeds United have another massive few days ahead as they look to enter the November break in the automatic promotion places. Daniel Farke’s side will kick off at Millwall this evening in third, having watched Sheffield United beat Bristol City last night, but know victory at the Den and three points at home to QPR on Saturday will pull them back into the top two.

This evening’s hosts have won their last three - including a 1-0 win against Burnley on Sunday - and present a tricky prospect for Leeds, who have struggled with midweeks on the road under Farke. Kick off is just a couple of hours away and as build-up continues, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Liverpool eyeing Davis

Former Leeds defender Leif Davis is one of three players reportedly being eyed by Liverpool as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. The Sun claim Anfield recruitment chiefs are ‘tracking’ Davis, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and David Raum of RB Leipzig in preparation for Robertson’s exit.

The 30-year-old was virtually ever-present under Jurgen Klopp but was benched over the weekend, with questions over his longevity at the highest level. As such, Liverpool have made recruiting a left-back one of their top priorities and have an eye on Davis, who has impressed this season despite his Ipswich side failing to win any of their opening 10 games.

A move to Liverpool would represent an incredible and unexpected rise for Davis, who left Leeds for Ipswich in 2022 when they were in League One, costing just £1million. The left-back was out of favour at Elland Road and then-manager Jesse Marsch had no place in his squad, deciding to cash in - a decision which does not look great in retrospect.

Millwall selection call

Paul Robinson was impressed with new signing Josuha Guilavogui’s brief debut against Plymouth Argyle but does not expect the veteran to start this evening. The 34-year-old got his first taste of Championship football on Saturday, coming off the bench with his side 3-0 up and in no danger of defeat against a toothless Pilgrims outfit.

A quick turnaround for this evening’s trip to Millwall might encourage Farke into a change or two - albeit the final 45 minutes of Saturday’s win was barely a contest. But Robinson isn’t expecting to see Guilavogui get a call up, with any midweek minutes likely coming from the bench.

“You look at the squad they’ve got, and the players in the starting XI, the team selection has been pretty consistent. I can’t see him starting,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News of Guilavogui. “He came on [vs Plymouth] and did very well, but I don’t see him starting tonight. I think Daniel Farke sticks with tried and tested, but he’s certainly given the manager another option.”