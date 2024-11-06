Leeds United host QPR on Saturday after this evening’s tricky trip to Millwall.

Queens Park Rangers could be without both Michael Frey and Ilias Chair when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Frey is QPR’s top-scorer with three goals this season but has missed his side’s last four games with a calf problem, a period in which they have scored just twice. The Swiss striker was again absent for Tuesday’s 4-1 home thumping at the hands of play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough.

Chair started that game but was forced off at half-time, having suffered a knee injury in the opening 45 minutes. The Moroccan international has been unable to replicate his form from previous campaigns due to fitness issues and could be set for another spell on the sidelines, with a tricky trip to Elland Road on the horizon and the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter, Karamoko Dembele and Jack Colback also out.

“He’s recovering from a calf injury and I cannot give you an accurate answer on when he will be back,” QPR boss Marti Cifuentes told West London Sport of Frey. “We don’t know yet [how bad Chair’s injury is]. He was in a lot of pain. I guess he will get some tests to know what kind of injury it is, but he has some pain in the knee. I will speak with the medical staff and know what the assessment is.

“The reality is that we have a lot of injuries, unfortunately, and this is punishing us a lot because we are missing important players. But my job is to work with the guys that are available and try to get the best of all of them. All the teams in the league, when they have an injury crisis like we do at the moment, will suffer, and that’s the reality of where we are.”

QPR will benefit from an extra day’s rest compared to Leeds but head north this weekend with little momentum. Cifuentes’ side haven’t won since the end of August, a 10-game run in which they’ve taken just five points, scored six goals and conceded 16.

Four of those 16 goals came at home to Boro on Tuesday and another abject performance drew boos from the Loftus Road support. Cifuentes had credit in the bank after a strong finish to last season but is under growing pressure as QPR drift back towards the relegation zone - and things won’t get any easier in West Yorkshire this weekend.

“Unfortunately so far it has not been enough, so I think that it is fair that they are not happy at the moment,” the QPR boss said of that fan reaction. “No-one is. I’m not happy and the players are not happy. The only solution is to stay together. That was the main key of our success last season in a very difficult situation.

“I’m 100% confident. I’ve been in situations like this all my career and I’ve always succeeded. If someone expected that this would be an easy season then I think that was wrong. I said many times during the summer that expectations should be realistic.”

