Former Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has paid tribute to his ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old was tragically involved in a fatal road accident in Spain, taking the lives of the Liverpool attacker and his brother André Silva.

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world as clubs, players and fans react to the shocking news.

Former Leeds full-back Douglas played alongside Jota at Molineux prior to his Elland Road move in 2017.

The Scot wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken with the tragic news of Diogo and his brother. Can’t imagine what his poor family is going through sending all my love to them at this tragic time.

“Life is cruel and precious at the same time grateful for all the memories we have together. RIP gringo.”

Douglas and Jota shared the pitch together 38 times, averaging 2.00 points-per-game as Wolves were promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds issued a statement of their own on Thursday, July 3, after the news was broken by Spanish newspaper Marca and confirmed by Premier League champions Liverpool.

“The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC [Leeds United] are with Diogo Jota’s family, friends and all associated with @LFC [Liverpool] at this devastating time.”