A whole team of players have already headed through the Leeds United exit doors this summer but the Whites are yet to land any new recruits.
But how does the club’s transfer activity compare to that of their new Championship rivals? Here, we run through all the main deals completed so far by all 24 clubs competing in the country’s second tier next season, in reverse order of where the bookmakers expect each team to finish as of their new and latest best available odds.
1. 24th - Plymouth Argyle
INS: Julio Pleguezuelo, pictured, (FC Twente); Lewis Gibson (Everton), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa, loan).
OUTS: Niall Ennis (Blackburn), Danny Mayor (Fleetwood), James Wilson (Bristol Rovers), Conor Grant (Port Vale), James Bolton, Finley Craske, Luke Jephcott, Ryan Law, Adam Parkes, Brandon Pursall (all released).
2. 23rd - Rotherham United
INS: Cafu, pictured (Nottingham Forest), Grant Hall (Middlesbrough), Dillon Phillips (Cardiff City).
OUTS: Conor Washington (Derby County), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Richard Wood (Doncaster Rovers), Josh Vickers (Derby County), Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Mackenzie Warne (all released).
3. 22nd - Huddersfield Town
INS: None.
OUTS: Matty Daly, pictured, (Harrogate Town), Romoney Crichlow-Noble (Peterborough), Danny Grant, Florian Kamberi, Josh Ruffels, Ryan Schofield, Tomas Vaclik, Rolando Aarons (all released).
4. 21st - Cardiff City
INS: Yakou Meite, pictured, (Reading), Dimitrios Goutas (Sivasspor), Ike Ugbo (Troyes, loan).
OUTS: Tom Sang (Port Vale), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham United), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Oliver Denham (Dundee United, loan), Sol Bamba, Connor Wickham, Dean Whitehead (all released).