Leeds United's Championship rivals' completed transfers and new predicted finishing positions

A whole team of players have already headed through the Leeds United exit doors this summer but the Whites are yet to land any new recruits.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 08:16 BST

But how does the club’s transfer activity compare to that of their new Championship rivals? Here, we run through all the main deals completed so far by all 24 clubs competing in the country’s second tier next season, in reverse order of where the bookmakers expect each team to finish as of their new and latest best available odds.

The new Championship season will begin with the clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton at Hillsborough on the evening of Friday, August 4, two days before Leeds get going at home to Cardiff City on Sunday, August 4.

INS: Julio Pleguezuelo, pictured, (FC Twente); Lewis Gibson (Everton), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa, loan). OUTS: Niall Ennis (Blackburn), Danny Mayor (Fleetwood), James Wilson (Bristol Rovers), Conor Grant (Port Vale), James Bolton, Finley Craske, Luke Jephcott, Ryan Law, Adam Parkes, Brandon Pursall (all released).

1. 24th - Plymouth Argyle

INS: Julio Pleguezuelo, pictured, (FC Twente); Lewis Gibson (Everton), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa, loan). OUTS: Niall Ennis (Blackburn), Danny Mayor (Fleetwood), James Wilson (Bristol Rovers), Conor Grant (Port Vale), James Bolton, Finley Craske, Luke Jephcott, Ryan Law, Adam Parkes, Brandon Pursall (all released). Photo: Christof Koepsel

INS: Cafu, pictured (Nottingham Forest), Grant Hall (Middlesbrough), Dillon Phillips (Cardiff City). OUTS: Conor Washington (Derby County), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Richard Wood (Doncaster Rovers), Josh Vickers (Derby County), Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Mackenzie Warne (all released).

2. 23rd - Rotherham United

INS: Cafu, pictured (Nottingham Forest), Grant Hall (Middlesbrough), Dillon Phillips (Cardiff City). OUTS: Conor Washington (Derby County), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Richard Wood (Doncaster Rovers), Josh Vickers (Derby County), Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Mackenzie Warne (all released). Photo: Michael Regan

INS: None. OUTS: Matty Daly, pictured, (Harrogate Town), Romoney Crichlow-Noble (Peterborough), Danny Grant, Florian Kamberi, Josh Ruffels, Ryan Schofield, Tomas Vaclik, Rolando Aarons (all released).

3. 22nd - Huddersfield Town

INS: None. OUTS: Matty Daly, pictured, (Harrogate Town), Romoney Crichlow-Noble (Peterborough), Danny Grant, Florian Kamberi, Josh Ruffels, Ryan Schofield, Tomas Vaclik, Rolando Aarons (all released). Photo: Naomi Baker

INS: Yakou Meite, pictured, (Reading), Dimitrios Goutas (Sivasspor), Ike Ugbo (Troyes, loan). OUTS: Tom Sang (Port Vale), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham United), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Oliver Denham (Dundee United, loan), Sol Bamba, Connor Wickham, Dean Whitehead (all released).

4. 21st - Cardiff City

INS: Yakou Meite, pictured, (Reading), Dimitrios Goutas (Sivasspor), Ike Ugbo (Troyes, loan). OUTS: Tom Sang (Port Vale), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham United), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Oliver Denham (Dundee United, loan), Sol Bamba, Connor Wickham, Dean Whitehead (all released). Photo: Ryan Pierse

