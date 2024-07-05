Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Callum O’Hare this summer

Callum O'Hare has confirmed his Coventry City exit by penning an emotional message on social media. O'Hare has reached the end of his contract with the Sky Blues and after turning down a new deal with the club, the attacking midfielder has entered free agency.

It brings an end to his five-year spell at the CBS Arena, during which he featured 182 times and scored 22 goals. O'Hare's presence on the market has not gone unnoticed and if reports are to be believed, he has a number of clubs interested in securing him on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are said to be one of those outfits, with the Whites reportedly monitoring his situation as he reached the end of his deal. However, the likes of Southampton and West Ham United have also been linked, suggesting Leeds might have their work cut out if they do make an approach for the 26-year-old.

Nothing appears imminent at this moment in time, but O'Hare has taken the time to send a message to Coventry and the fans he has entertained for much of his senior career to date.

“Thank you for everything, taking me in as soon as I came through the door and giving me some of the best moments and memories of my life," he posted on his Instagram account. “Thank you for the special connection we created together and singing my song every single game and, most importantly, thank you for being you.”

O'Hare started his career with Aston Villa, joining the club at the age of seven and working his way up through the youth ranks and onto the peripheries of the first-team picture. He made his debut for the club in 2017 but he only made nine senior appearances before moving on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Coventry on an initial loan in 2019 and helped the club win promotion from League One before returning to the Sky Blues on a permanent basis in the summer. The midfielder went on to not only help Coventry establish themselves in the second tier, but they came close to winning promotion again in 2023, before losing to Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley. O'Hare missed that game through injury, but he was involved this season as Mark Robins' side took on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals at the national stadium.

He even scored as the club launched a late comeback to take the Red Devils to penalties. Unfortunately, though, the former England U20 international missed his spotkick in the shootout as the Premier League club progressed.