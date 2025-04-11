Leeds United lineup predicted vs Preston North End as key man overcomes injury doubt amid bold Piroe call
Farke will likely select Willy Gnonto in place of Dan James who limped off at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night with a hamstring problem.
Gnonto has struggled with an ankle issue of his own lately but was able to start against Luton Town last Saturday and came off the bench versus Middlesbrough in midweek.
United's boss has tended to rotate mainly when injuries have forced his hand, therefore there is a strong chance the other 10 starts from Tuesday night will remain in place when the teamsheets are released on Saturday morning.
Two players who will not feature at Elland Road this weekend are Joe Rothwell (calf) and Pascal Struijk (foot). The former is out for the next three games, while the result of a scan on Struijk's injured foot will determine whether his season is over or not.
Here is the YEP's predicted XI vs the Deepdale club.
