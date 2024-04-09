Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominic Matteo believes the potential return of Kalvin Phillips to Leeds United this summer would benefit both club and player.

Phillips has been regularly linked with a return to Elland Road this summer after what has been a disappointing two-year spell at Manchester City. The midfielder left West Yorkshire for the Premier League champions in 2022 but has seen minutes limited and the prospect of regular football at the Etihad is highly unlikely.

In search of more regular football, Phillips joined West Ham on loan in January but the 28-year-old has endured a torrid first few months in London, with performances so poor he was dropped from the England squad last month. A permanent exit from City is likely and Matteo has urged Leeds to offer a reprieve to their former star, just as long as they are a Premier League team come summer.

“Gruev, Kamara and Rutter have impressed me this season, but the Premier League is a step up,” Matteo told Football League World. “I believe these three talented players can do well in the Premier League, but it’s so important to have a deep squad.

“Kalvin Phillips was superb for Leeds, he gave everything and it showed in his performances which got him an England call up and becoming a hugely valuable member of the England squad. Since the move to Manchester City, Phillips hasn’t played a lot and this isn’t good for the type of player Phillips is. He needs to be playing regularly and this hasn’t been the case.