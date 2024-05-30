Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window approaches

Leeds United's season may have come to an end but the hard work doesn't stop at Elland Road. The dust is still settling on Sunday's Championship play-off final defeat but the Whites will already be pushing to ensure they are in a good place leading into next season.

Promotion is the aim and to reach that target, Leeds know they must recruit well and do all they can to give Daniel Farke the tools he needs to get the job done. After missing out on promotion this time around, the club may be forced to sell in order to make financial ends meet, but chairman Paraag Marathe insists the club will leave no stone unturned in their bid to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

The transfer rumour mill is already in full swing and here's a round-up of some of the latest stories out there as the club ready themselves for a long summer.

Gnonto 'attracting interest'

Leeds United may well be bracing themselves for another battle to keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto this summer. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Italian is already starting to attract a lot of interest this summer.

The Whites were forced to dig their heels in last summer as Gnonto attempted to force a move through to Everton and he was linked away in the January transfer window, too. His form in the second half of the season has done little to end such interest, though, it seems, with Gnonto bagging eight goals in all competitions between February and April.

The report didn't go as far as to say which clubs were showing interest in the winger, but it does say Leeds are likely to receive bids in the coming weeks as the shutters open on the summer transfer window. Gnonto has been with Leeds since September 2022. He has made 72 appearances in that time, with 13 goals coming along the way.

Beckford's Gray prediction

Jermaine Beckford is confident that Archie Gray will remain at Leeds United this summer, despite interest from the Premier League appearing inevitable. The 18-year-old has long been linked to switches to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United, while there have also been suggestions of interest from European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Of course, it's no secret that Leeds may be forced to sell key players this summer in order to fill financial holes and given Gray's potential, the club would be within their rights to command a substantial fee for the teenager. However, Beckford believes that the midfielder could see his immediate future at Elland Road as he looks to build on his family's legacy with the club.

“Archie Gray, I don’t think so,” said Beckford told Talksport about Gray potentially leaving. “I don’t think so. Leeds runs through his blood. His family have got history with Leeds United. He was born a Leeds United fan and he has come through the ranks.

