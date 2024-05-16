Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United rediscovered their defensive strength on Sunday but now need to win at Elland Road this evening.

Dominic Matteo has urged Leeds United to be braver in attacking moments when they face Norwich City in a must-win play-off clash this evening.

Leeds have put themselves in a strong position to reach the Championship play-off final after drawing 0-0 at Carrow Road in their semi-final first-leg on Sunday. Daniel Farke’s side were some way off their scintillating best but will be boosted by a defensive performance more reminiscent of their form earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while there was plenty to admire defensively, Leeds lacked the cutting edge in attack to turn their second-half dominance into any real openings, with Georginio Rutter quiet upfront and Crysencio Summerville too easily managed. It could be that the plan was always to keep it solid away from home but Matteo insists more risks need to be taken at home.

“We have to really go out there, approach the game properly and the fans will bring the noise and the energy,” Matteo told LUTV. “The players just have to get around that.

“When the noise comes, don't do anything stupid, enjoy it if you can and when you're playing under that kind of pressure, top players can enjoy it. With the quality we have, we should enjoy it and relish this type of game. There's pressure but as a player, these are the games you want to play in.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm sure the manager will be saying to his team ‘express yourself, don't take chances and make sure you do all the basic stuff well, but when you get an opportunity in that final third, attack them, get at them, create chances and make yourselves a real threat every time on the ball’. We have to do that and be slightly braver, because we’re at home.”

Despite putting themselves in the driving seat to progress, Leeds will take nothing for granted and supporters know all too well how things can still go wrong. But they finished three places and 17 points above their visitors and, apart from slip-ups in their last two, can boast an excellent record at Elland Road.

A fervent home support can sway either way quickly and so it will be crucial Leeds are on the front foot from kick-off. Matteo is backing Farke’s men to do the business but warned they must not sacrifice that defensive stability in return for an all-out attacking performance.

“You'll get more of a feel after five or 10 minutes,” the former Whites defender added. “You’ll have an idea how the game might go. But we have to make sure we're in the ascendancy. First tackle, win your personal battles and do the basics really well. If we can do that in the early parts, then we can go win the game.