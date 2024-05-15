Leeds United will soon learn if they have earned a place in the Championship play-off final or booked themselves in for another year of second-tier football. Daniel Farke’s side welcome Norwich City to Elland Road for their semi-final second leg on Thursday with it all still to play for.

Leeds looked closer to their solid best in carving out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Sunday, with a tetchy affair offering little in terms of goalmouth action but plenty when it comes to building confidence. A first clean sheet on the road since February will do Farke’s men no harm and that they look to have come through the game with no injury issues is a welcome relief.

In an intriguing change of tact, Farke has opted against hosting a press conference ahead of Thursday’s game - there is no obligation like during the regular campaign - but little has changed in the fitness front in West Yorkshire or Norfolk. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the concerns surrounding both teams.

Josh Sargent (doubt) Forced off with an ankle injury in the first-leg and has struggled with the same issue throughout the season. Manager David Wagner is optimistic he will have his top-scorer available but it's a short turnaround and so final fitness tests will be late.

Ashley Barnes (doubt) Missed the final-day defeat at Birmingham and first-leg stalemate with a calf injury. Striker has a slim chance of being fit in time for Thursday but it looks unlikely.

Onel Hernandez (out) Winger's season is over after he suffered a fractured foot in February. A big miss for the Canaries.

Liam Gibbs (out) Thigh injury suffered last month has ruled the midfielder out for the season.

Stuart Dallas (out) Hasn't kicked a ball for over two years due to a horrific fractured femur injury. Has already announced his retirement but remains a part of the group and his experience could prove crucial.