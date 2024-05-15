Leeds United will soon learn if they have earned a place in the Championship play-off final or booked themselves in for another year of second-tier football. Daniel Farke’s side welcome Norwich City to Elland Road for their semi-final second leg on Thursday with it all still to play for.
Leeds looked closer to their solid best in carving out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Sunday, with a tetchy affair offering little in terms of goalmouth action but plenty when it comes to building confidence. A first clean sheet on the road since February will do Farke’s men no harm and that they look to have come through the game with no injury issues is a welcome relief.
In an intriguing change of tact, Farke has opted against hosting a press conference ahead of Thursday’s game - there is no obligation like during the regular campaign - but little has changed in the fitness front in West Yorkshire or Norfolk. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the concerns surrounding both teams.
1. Josh Sargent (doubt)
Forced off with an ankle injury in the first-leg and has struggled with the same issue throughout the season. Manager David Wagner is optimistic he will have his top-scorer available but it's a short turnaround and so final fitness tests will be late.
2. Ashley Barnes (doubt)
Missed the final-day defeat at Birmingham and first-leg stalemate with a calf injury. Striker has a slim chance of being fit in time for Thursday but it looks unlikely.
3. Onel Hernandez (out)
Winger's season is over after he suffered a fractured foot in February. A big miss for the Canaries.
4. Liam Gibbs (out)
Thigh injury suffered last month has ruled the midfielder out for the season.
5. Stuart Dallas (out)
Hasn't kicked a ball for over two years due to a horrific fractured femur injury. Has already announced his retirement but remains a part of the group and his experience could prove crucial.
6. Pascal Struijk (out)
Complicated groin issue has kept the defender out since Boxing Day and surgery in March ended his season.