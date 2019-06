The match action photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. The gallery is in chronological order and is part one of two. READ MORE: 62 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1989-90 Second Division title winning season

1. Leeds United 3 Halifax Town 0, August 1986 We kick off with West Riding County Cup action at Elland Road as Brian Caswell battles for the ball. Roy Fox

2. Leeds United 3 Halifax Town 0, August 1986 Bob Hazell, who was on trial with the Whites after being released by Leicester City, in action. Roy Fox

3. Leeds United 3 Halifax Town 0, August 1986 Andy Ritchie was on the scoresheet that day along with strike partner Keith Edwards who bagged a brace. Roy Fox

4. Leeds United 2 Stoke City 1, August 1986 Keith Edwards fires towards goal in front of 13,334 at Elland Road. The Whites took the three points thanks to goals from Ian Baird and John Sheridan. Ernest Brook

