The match action photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. The gallery is in chronological order and includes games against Hull City, Oxford United, Sheffield United, Leicester City and Bournemouth. MISSED PART TWO? 31 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1989-90 Second Division title winning season

1. Leeds United 2 Stoke City 0, January 1990 We pick up the pace at Elland Road as the Whites beat Stoke thanks to a goal from Jon Hendrie and a Gordon Strachan penalty in front of 29,318 fans. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Swindon Town 3 Leeds United 2, February 1990 John Hendrie goes down in the box under a challenge from John Gittens. Mike Cowling jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Swindon Town 3 Leeds United 2, February 1990 Gordon Strachan leaves Fraser Digby stranded to put United ahead. Mike Cowling jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Swindon Town 3 Leeds United 2, February 1990 Mike Whitlow is stretchered off at the County Ground. Mike Cowling jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more