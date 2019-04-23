The Leeds United fan who almost drove to Paris after watching Whites seal promotion

The first in our new series focusing on the supporters of Leeds United as the club gets ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary later this year.

Ian Pullan was born in Leeds in 1963. After serving in the army for 24 years, he now resides in County Durham and travels to LUFC games which his son Harry.

Ian Pullan (bottom-left) and his fellow LUFC fans.

WHAT MADE YOU START SUPPORTING LUFC?

Being born in Leeds meant supporting LUFC was the natural thing to do and I have been a season ticket holder since I joined the Army in 1979.

BEST LUFC MEMORY?

Bournemouth and promotion from Division Two. Long story, but an unbelievable day in the sun.

Leeds United players line up at the San Siro.

I was in the Army posted in Germany and drove across for the game and back straight after. But, with all the excitement still buzzing in my head, I ended up on the wrong motorway halfway to Paris!

FAVOURITE PLAYER?

I don’t necessarily have a defined favourite player, but if I had to choose I would have to say Ian Baird because he epitomised what LUFC is all about with his tenacious and never-say-die attitude.

FAVOURITE MANAGER?

Ian Pullan.

Howard Wilkinson. His methodical thinking and style of play was unbelievable at times.

He brought the club back from the doldrums.

MOST MEMORABLE MATCH?

AC Milan at the San Siro. Qualifying from the group that evening and the team coming out after the game to sing with us was an unbelievable experience!

FAVOURITE GAME?

The Charity Shield 1992 v Liverpool. It was a great day and occasion at Wembley.

FAVOURITE GOAL OF ALL TIME?

Allan Clarke’s header in the 1972 cup final.

WORST LUFC EXPERIENCE?

There’s been many over the years but the worst experience has got to be the 2006 play off final losing to Watford.

We never got off the coach!

Send your responses to the questions and pictures of yourself to ricky.charlesworth@jpimedia.co.uk to feature in print and online.

