Calling all Leeds United fans - Get involved with our new MyLUFC series

Leeds United are preparing to toast a landmark date in the club's history - and the YEP wants the club's most passionate supporters to help us build up to the occasion.

The Whites turn 100 later this year and to mark the momentous date we want to hear from fans about why they love the club.

The Leeds United faithful.

We want to hear about your best LUFC memories, favourite Elland Road matches and what it truly means to support the Whites.

We will be running these in a regular series in print and online as we build up to the celebrations, which already include a special concert at Elland Road.

To get involved with MyLUFC, please send your name, age and a head and shoulders picture of yourself along with answers to the following questions:

WHAT MADE YOU START SUPPORTING LUFC?

BEST LUFC MEMORY?

FAVOURITE PLAYER, AND WHY?

FAVOURITE MANAGER, AND WHY?

MOST MEMORABLE MATCH?

FAVOURITE GAME?

FAVOURITE GOAL OF ALL TIME?

BEST CHANT YOU'VE HEARD?

WORST LUFC EXPERIENCE?

Please email your replies, along with any relevant pictures relating to your love of Leeds United, to ricky.charlesworth@jpimedia.co.uk.