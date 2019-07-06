Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson set for Elland Road exit

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is moving closer to a switch away from Elland Road this summer.

It emerged earlier this week that the Whites had handed Jansson extended leave despite Marcelo Bielsa's senior side returning to training last week.

The 28-year-old, though, appears set to leave West Yorkshire after a breakdown in relationship between the club and player.

Reports from Sweden on Tuesday claimed Jansson had trained with boyhood club Malmo in a bid to keep fit during his ongoing absence from Thorp Arch.

He was a key figure under Bielsa last term making 39 appearances for the club as he formed a strong partnership in the centre of defence alongside club captain Liam Cooper, bagging three goals in the process.

The Swede missed out on the Championship play-off semi-finals against Derby County in late May, having helped the Whites to a third-placed finish.

Following the aggregate defeat to the Rams, Jansson cut a disappointed figure as he was pictured slumped next to the advertising boards at Elland Road following the full-time whistle.

The centre-back joined the club on loan in 2016 from Serie A side Torino before making the move permanent a year later. Jansson put pen to paper on a five-year deal with United, committing to the Whites until the summer of 2022.

The YEP understands an unnamed Championship club has emerged as favourites for his signature after tabling an offer for the defender, though his future remains undecided.