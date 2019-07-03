Leeds United's Pontus Jansson handed extended Thorp Arch leave

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is yet to return to the club's training ground for pre-season having been given permission for an extended absence.

United's senior squad returned to training last Monday while those involved at international level were welcomed back over the weekend.

Sources at Elland Road say the central defender is still expected back at Thorp Arch in the near future, though reports in Sweden claim he trained with boyhood club Malmo on Tuesday afternoon.

Jansson featured in his countries Euro 2020 qualifiers late last month against Malta and Spain.

He was a key figure under Marcelo Bielsa last term making 39 appearances for the club as he formed a strong partnership in the middle of defence with club captain Liam Cooper, bagging three goals in the process.

The Swede missed out on the Championship play-off semi-finals against Derby County in late May, having helped the Whites to a third-placed finish.

Following the aggregate defeat to the Rams, Jansson cut a disappointed figure as he was pictured slumped next to the advertising boards at Elland Road following the full-time whistle.

He said in the aftermath: "It shouldn’t end like that. Still don’t understand it today how it all could end so quickly.

"We gave all every single day and deserved more but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

"I’m proud of my club, team-mates and fans that we never gave up. Thanks for all support and all the efforts during the year."