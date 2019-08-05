Kemar Roofe sell on details - Oxford United and West Brom set to benefit if Leeds United sell striker to Anderlecht

Have your say

Oxford United and West Bromwich Albion stand to benefit financially if Leeds United, as expected, sell Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht.

The striker, who had a medical today in Belgium in what has been reported as a €7m transfer, arrived from Oxford three years ago.

Leeds United paid £3m for Roofe and agreed a 15 per cent sell on clause with the U's.

But Oxford United will have to split their share of the profit Leeds make on the forward with West Brom, his first club.

West Brom are due 40 per cent of any sell on fee that Oxford United receive.

Twenty-six-year-old Roofe fired in 15 goals for Leeds last season but did have struggles with injury.

He's currently out of action with an ankle issue but is seen as the answer to Anderlecht's current striker problems.

