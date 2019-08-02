Injury crisis and a sale of their own sparked Anderlecht interest in Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe

A pair of injuries and the sale of Ivan Santini has sparked Anderlecht's pursuit of Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe.

Belgian Under 21 forward Landry Dimata has a knee problem, Swede Isaac Kiese Thelin is also out injured and Croatian striker Santini departed for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, leaving Anderlecht short of attackers.

In their latest friendly fixture, a 2-1 defeat by Fortuna Düsseldorf, boss Vincent Kompany played Serbian winger Luka Adžić in an unfamiliar striker role.

That came after a loss, by the same scoreline, to unfancied Oostende in the opening game of the league season, an outing that saw 17-year-old Jeremy Doku lead the attack on his debut.

Kompany is said to be keen on Roofe due to his movement and suitability for the style of football he wants to instil at Lotto Park.

Sources in Belgium say talks are ongoing over a transfer fee, which could be in the region of £7m, but no offer has yet been made for the Whites frontman - who is currently recovering from a knock.

When asked at today's press conference at Thorp Arch, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was tight-lipped.

"I can't tell you anything because I'm not sure what will happen at the moment," he said.

Roofe was Leeds' top goalscorer last season.

The 26-year-old has hit the net 32 times in 122 games since arriving at Elland Road in a £3m move from Oxford United in 2016.