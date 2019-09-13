'I don't know that much about Leeds United,' admits Barnsley defender, but he is expecting 'crazy' atmosphere on Sunday

Have your say

Barnsley's Mads Anderson is due to get a crash course in Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old defender arrived in Yorkshire earlier this summer, signed from Danish Superliga side AC Horsens.

He already has a White Rose derby game under his belt, having played in the Tykes' 2-0 defeat at Hillsborough last month.

Despite being surrounded by ex Leeds players in the Oakwell dressing room, the Dane is honest enough to admit he isn't yet an expert on the Whites.

He is, however, expecting to play in front of a big crowd, in a raucous atmosphere, when Marcelo Bielsa's men roll into town.

"I don’t know that much about Leeds," he said.

“It’s a derby so there will be a lot of people coming to support us - I am really excited.

"It will be a crazy atmosphere and a good experience. We will do everything we can to win."

“I have played a derby in Denmark for Brondby against Copenhagen. It was only a training match but there were a lot of fans there."

Anderson hasn't tasted victory with Barnsley since the opening day of the campaign, when they beat promotion hopefuls Fulham 1-0 at home.

The Tykes' early troubles place them fourth from bottom of the Championship table, but a derby day win is just what Anderson says they need, to put smiles back on Reds' faces.

“In this league we can win every game or lose every game but our mentality is to win," he said.

"It would be perfect to beat them in a derby and it’s what we need.

“We know the fans care a lot about this game so we want to make them happy."