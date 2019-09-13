Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel issues injury update ahead of Leeds United's visit to Oakwell

One of Barnsley's former Leeds United players has won his race to be fit for Sunday's Yorkshire derby at Oakwell.

Alex Mowatt, who came through Leeds' academy and made 125 first team appearances as a White before being sold to the Tykes in January 2017, returns to the fray this weekend after a short spell on the sidelines.

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has confirmed that Mowatt and Jacob Brown will be available again, but he will assess the fitness of Cauley Woodrow and Cameron McGeehan.

A neck injury forced ex-Leeds midfielder Mowatt to miss their last outing, while Brown has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury.

Woodrow, who has missed Barnsley's last two games with a calf injury, has been in training this week and is available to play, although he is lacking match fitness.

McGeehan, who was not involved in the 0-0 draw with Wigan on August 31, was due to return to training today.

On his injury news, Stendel said: "Jacob has trained for the last two weeks and I think he can play. Alex is back, which is good and with the other players, we need to see in training.

"I am happy some players are back to play and we have more options.

"Woodrow trained this week and started on Tuesday. I think we have missed him in the last games and we are happy that he has trained. He is not fit, but he can play and this is the best information.

"Cameron has not trained until today with the team and his injury is painful. We hope he can train and play at the weekend, but at the moment we are not sure."