Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel talks up Leeds United forward Mallik Wilks amid Reds interest

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has described Whites forward Mallik Wilks as a "very good player" amid mounting interest in the striker.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers, bagging 14 goals and eight assists in League One.

Wilks helped Rovers reach the play-off semi-finals before Grant McCann's side suffered penalty heartbreak at the hands of Charlton Athletic, which brought their campaign to a premature end.

The striker was handed his debut for the Whites in January 2017, coming on as a substitute in an FA Cup defeat to Sutton United.

Wilks joined League Two outfit Accrington Stanley at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, before moving to division rivals Grimsby Town for the second half of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa opted to send him out on loan once again last summer, with Wilks enjoying a fine spell at the Keepmoat stadium that saw him put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Elland Road last January.

Wilks, though, was due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on July 1 but has seen his case re-listed until May 11 next year.

He is accused of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with both offences alleged to have taken place in August 2017 in relation to an incident at Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Wilks pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing at the court last November.

His form for Rovers last season appears to have alerted Barnsley to his services, who are one of several clubs showing interest in the striker.

“I think he is a very good player," Stendel admitted.

“When I look back at last season, I think in the games against Doncaster, both the home and away games were difficult and very close and he was one player who played very well against us.

“We have some good players in our head and maybe we can maybe sign one or two players that we want.

“But we will see what happens in the next weeks.”