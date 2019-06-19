Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks' trial over West Indian Carnival stabbing postponed until next year

Have your say

Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks has had his trial over alleged violent offences linked to a stabbing at the city's West Indian Carnival postponed for almost a year.

Wilks was set to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on July 1 accused of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mallik Wilks's trial faces an 11-month wait for his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident at Leeds West Indian Carnival in August 2017 in which a man suffered serious injuries.

Leeds Crown Court has confirmed that the trial has now been re-listed to start on May 11 next year.

Wilks - who spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers - pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing at the court last November.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place on August 28, 2017.

Mallik Wilks (left) covers his face as he arrives at Leeds Crown Court last November to enter not guilty pleas over an alleged incident at Leeds West Indian Carnival.

A judge gave the 20-year-old unconditional bail after setting the July 1 trial date.

At a magistrates hearing last October, prosecutor Maggie Cavanagh said the assault charge arises out of the "carnival in Chapeltown" in which a man sustained "quite serious injuries".

The prosecutor said the violent disorder was linked to the same incident which involved "group violence" and the use of weapons.

She added: "There were serious injuries caused."

Mallik Wilks in action for Leeds United.

Wilks spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and enter not guilty pleas during the five-minute hearing.

Outlining the violent disorder offence, the court clerk said it is alleged that, at Chapeltown Road, on August 28, 2017, Wilks "used or threatened unlawful violence and...as such would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for his or her safety."

The assault occasioning actual bodily harm offence is alleged to have taken place on the same date.

The court heard CCTV footage is to be used as evidence in the case.

Mallik Wilks leaving Leeds Magistrates in October last year.

Leeds United issued a statement after the magistrates court hearing, saying: “Leeds United are aware of the criminal charges received by Mallik Wilks following an incident which occurred in August 2017.

“Mallik has vehemently and consistently maintained his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

“The club will monitor the progress of the case before making further comment.

“Wilks is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers were he will remain until the agreement expires.”

The teenager made his debut for Leeds United against Sutton United in the FA Cup on January 27, 2017.

Wilks has also had loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Grimsby Town during his time with the Elland Road Club.