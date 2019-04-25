‘As soon as I was born I was put in a Leeds United Strongbow kit!’

The second in our new series focusing on the supporters of Leeds United as the club gets ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary later this year.

Harry Pullan, born in Northallerton in 2001, currently lives in County Durham and travels to the games with dad Ian.

Harry Pullan.

WHAT MADE YOU START SUPPORTING LUFC?

My dad being a big Leeds fan, it meant there was no way I was going to support any other team.

As soon as I was born I was put in the Strongbow Leeds kit!

Harry Pullan and his dad Ian.

BEST LUFC MEMORY?

Bristol Rovers at home in 2010. It was my first year as a season ticket holder at Elland Road and the game had everything.

Gradel was sent off, we went a goal down and then we pulled ourselves together. Howson got the first before Beckford fired us into the Championship.

Everyone thought I was the lucky charm as we had been promoted - how wrong they were!

Former Leeds striker Luciano Becchio.

FAVOURITE PLAYER?

Luciano Becchio was always my favourite player when I was younger.

He offered more to the team than he was given credit for.

When Beckford left he finally received the attention he deserved.

FAVOURITE MANAGER?

Marcelo Bielsa. I have been watching Leeds for as long as I can remember and I can honestly say I’ve never seen football like it.

Bielsa has got people talking about Leeds more than I have ever experienced in my lifetime.

MOST MEMORABLE MATCH?

As a present for Christmas 2016 my dad got us tickets to go see Preston North End away, we won 4-1 and it was a great day out.

FAVOURITE GOAL OF ALL TIME?

Klich vs Sheffield Wednesday away. He took a touch on the edge of the box and curled it into the far corner.

BEST CHANT YOU’VE HEARD?

We are the champions, champions of Europe. Not only iconic for the chant but also the symbolism it holds.

The scarves swinging above people’s heads shows us to be united.

