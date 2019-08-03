PIC: YPN

53 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1992/93 'bring on the champions' season

'Bring on the champions' was the chant from the Elland Road faithful as the Whites basked in the glory of First Division title victory.

These match action photos from the 1992/93 season have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. They are in chronological order and this part, one of three focuses on pre-season, European Cup action and Premier League games through to the end of October. It's worth checking out for the kits alone! UNSEEN PHOTOS FROM LEEDS UNITED'S 1986/87 SEASON TO REMEMBER: Part 1 | Part 2

We kick off with pre-season Makita Tournament action from Elland Road as Lee Chapman moves forward against Stuttgart.

1. Augsut 1992

Lee Chapman moves forward against Stuttgart.
Rod Wallace fires towards goal.

2. August 1992

Rod Wallace fires towards goal.
Hot Rod celebrates scoring against VfB Stuttgart after Fritz Walter had put the visitors ahead.

3. August 1992

Hot Rod celebrates scoring against VfB Stuttgart after Fritz Walter had put the visitors ahead.
The late great David Rocastle scored for winner the Whites just two minutes after Rod Wallace's equaliser.

4. August 1992

The late great David Rocastle scored for winner the Whites just two minutes after Rod Wallace's equaliser.
