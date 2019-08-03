53 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1992/93 'bring on the champions' season

These match action photos from the 1992/93 season have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. They are in chronological order and this part, one of three focuses on pre-season, European Cup action and Premier League games through to the end of October. It's worth checking out for the kits alone! UNSEEN PHOTOS FROM LEEDS UNITED'S 1986/87 SEASON TO REMEMBER: Part 1 | Part 2

1. Augsut 1992 We kick off with pre-season Makita Tournament action from Elland Road as Lee Chapman moves forward against Stuttgart. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. August 1992 Rod Wallace fires towards goal. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. August 1992 Hot Rod celebrates scoring against VfB Stuttgart after Fritz Walter had put the visitors ahead. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. August 1992 The late great David Rocastle scored for winner the Whites just two minutes after Rod Wallace's equaliser. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more