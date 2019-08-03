53 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1992/93 'bring on the champions' season
'Bring on the champions' was the chant from the Elland Road faithful as the Whites basked in the glory of First Division title victory.
These match action photos from the 1992/93 season have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. They are in chronological order and this part, one of three focuses on pre-season, European Cup action and Premier League games through to the end of October. It's worth checking out for the kits alone! UNSEEN PHOTOS FROM LEEDS UNITED'S 1986/87 SEASON TO REMEMBER: Part 1 | Part 2
1. Augsut 1992
We kick off with pre-season Makita Tournament action from Elland Road as Lee Chapman moves forward against Stuttgart.