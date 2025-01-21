Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defender Kris Moore has gone on trial at Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, says head coach Simo Valakari.

The 21-year-old centre-back will be assessed by Valakari and his staff at McDiarmid Park over the coming days, with a view to completing a switch, having been recommended to the Perthshire club.

According to The Courier, Moore has arrived north of the border on what will be his second trial with a club in Scotland’s top flight.

Last January, Moore went away with Hibernian to their warm weather training camp in Dubai. Then-boss Nick Montgomery was left impressed by the youngster but ultimately decided against signing the versatile defender, who can also operate at right-back.

Moore has been a mainstay of Leeds’ Under-21 setup in recent years but at his age, like many of his Thorp Arch peers, a first step into the senior game is necessary to continue his development.

“We have a young centre back Kris Moore training with us this week so we can have a look at him,” Saints boss Valakari admitted.

“He has come recommended for us so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.”

Kris Moore (L) in action for Leeds United during pre-season (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Moore featured in Leeds’ pre-season friendly with Manchester United in the summer of 2023 but has largely been separate to the first-team picture since. His contract at Elland Road expires this summer.

There is the possibility a permanent deal may be struck, as opposed to a loan until the end of the season, if an agreement can be reached that suits all parties. Leeds have previously permitted U21s nearing the end of their Elland Road contracts to move on in advance of their deals expiring.

St. Johnstone are currently nine points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.