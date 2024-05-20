Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United go to Wembley on Sunday in hope of an instant return to the Premier League.

Leeds United will wear their famous all-white kit for Sunday’s Championship play-off final after being confirmed as the ‘home’ team.

Daniel Farke’s men face Southampton at Wembley with an instant return to the Premier League up for grabs as both sides look to join Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the top-flight. The newly-relegated pair finished third and fourth respectively during the regular campaign.

It is those league finishes that decide who will wear what kit in the final, with the English Football League (EFL) essentially labelling the highest-placed team as the ‘home’ side. And with Leeds finishing above Southampton, they will be in all-white.

Farke’s men will also finalise their preparations in the home dressing room most commonly used by the England national team. while those travelling to watch the Whites will be seated in the ‘home’ end. It is expected that Southampton will wear their black and grey away kit that was on show during the final-day clash at Elland Road.

As well as the aesthetic benefits of the famous white kit, Leeds fans will be buoyed by their club’s favourable record compared to wearing the away shirt. Farke’s men have rarely tasted defeat all season when wearing the home kit, while results on the road have been mixed.

Leeds have usually been able to wear their all-white kit on the rare occasion they travel to Wembley, although it doesn’t make particularly promising reading on that front. Defeats to Doncaster Rovers and Watford, in League One and Championship play-off finals respectively, were suffered in the white kit - although that is likely more about the location, rather than kit choice.

Southampton can boast victory over Leeds in the kits that will be worn on Sunday, albeit that is unlikely to provide a significant psychological boost or blow for either side. Russell Martin’s side will likely take more confidence in the fact they were the only team to do the double over their weekend opponents during the regular season.