Leeds United key headlines: Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and ex-Whites star's moving letter

Arsenal reportedly submitted the first bid of the summer window for the Brazilian international on Tuesday evening, as reported by The Athletic, but it is understood that the bid fell well short of United's valuation of the player.

The bid is expected to be rejected out of hand but reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are now ready to submit an offer of £50m plus £10m add-ons.

Barcelona's interest in Raphinha has been well documented for some time but the Spanish giants are yet to make a bid and have financial issues to contend with.

Chelsea have also been linked with a bid for the Whites winger.

As part of a busy last 24 hours, here are the rest of the latest key Whites headlines through our Tuesday morning round-up.

Dear Kalvin Phillips - a letter from Leeds United title winner to Manchester City and PSG target

Leeds United First Division title winner Tony Dorigo has written exclusively to Manchester City and PSG transfer target Kalvin Phillips for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

FIRST BID: For Leeds United's Brazilian international star winger Raphinha, above, and a second offer is reportedly on the way. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Leeds United on verge of first summer transfer exit as Italian director confirms negotiations

Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile is close to agreeing a permanent deal with newly-promoted Serie B side SSC Bari.

West Ham expected to move for Leeds United-linked striker

West Ham are expected to move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the coming days. The forward is valued at around £30m, and is also a reported target for Everton, Wolves and Leeds United. (90min)

Jermaine Beckford offers £100m Leeds United solution over 'worst case scenario' at Whites

Whites hero Jermaine Beckford has suggested a £100m solution to the worst-case scenario of Leeds United losing both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha this summer.

Leeds United set to learn fixture fate live on Sky in third crack at competition

Leeds United will learn their Papa John's Trophy group opponents in a live televised draw on Thursday.

The YEP understands that the Whites will be revealed as one of the 16 invited 'under 21' teams who will be drawn into their respective Northern and Southern section groups.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips given boost by strong stance on key figure

The FA has issued its confidence in England boss Gareth Southgate in a move that could be viewed as a boost to Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips ahead of this year's World Cup.

'If they offer £50m I'd want £70m' - ex-top flight owner on Leeds United Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips job

Andrea Radrizzani and Leeds United must 'sweat' their assets to make Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona or PSG pay big money for Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha, says former Premier League owner Simon Jordan.