Leeds United now know when their 2025/26 fixtures will be revealed, regardless of how their promotion bid ends.

The Whites sit second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Sheffield United and level on points with third-placed Burnley after last weekend's results. The Blades' win over Coventry City saw them leapfrog Leeds who were then held 2-2 at Elland Road by Swansea City, leaving the title race and automatic promotion battle wide open. Seven games remain in the regular season and Leeds travel to relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday for an early kick-off at Kenilworth Road, before a midweek trip to Middlesbrough.

Elland Road is due to host three more games after that with the visits of Preston North End, Stoke City and Bristol City, while Leeds still have to travel to Oxford United on Good Friday and make the longest trek of the season to Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the campaign, Saturday May 3.

However the next several weeks turn out, Leeds will know their fixtures for next season by June 26. That's the day when the English Football League will release fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two at 9am. The Premier League, however, will announce their fixture list at 9am on Wednesday June 18.

Should Leeds remain in the Championship then their season will start on the weekend of Friday August 8 and will come to a conclusion on the weekend of May 2 2026.

Leeds confirmed last week that their season ticket prices will go up for next season, with the percentage rise depending on tenure for season ticket holders. But the pricing structure will remain the same whether they achieve promotion to the Premier League or not. Prices for 2025/26 season tickets will start from £494.96 for either 23 home Championship games or 19 Premier League fixtures at Elland Road. That works out at £21.52 per match in the Championship or £26.05 per match in the top flight.