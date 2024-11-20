Leeds United youngster set for non-league stay after six-goal impact in first month 

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024
Leeds United U21s midfielder Cian Coleman is set to extend his stay with National League North side Buxton FC, the YEP understands.

Coleman left Thorp Arch on a first senior loan last month, dropping into non-league to play for Derbyshire club Buxton

Since arriving on an initial one-month deal, Coleman has scored four and assisted twice in seven appearances, becoming integral to John McGrath’s side.

This appeared most evident in a recent fixture with Scunthorpe United, during which Coleman scored three times from midfield as Buxton ran out 3-2 winners.

A former Irish youth international, 20-year-old Coleman has featured in central midfield, defensive midfield and left-back throughout his brief stint in National League North, making his impressive tally of goal contributions all the more standout.

Buxton have won five, drawn one and lost one of the seven games Coleman has featured in since joining last month. The team are currently sixth in the table, four points off league leaders Chorley in what appears a fiercely-contested division.

It is expected Coleman’s loan will be extended until the beginning of January, similar to the extension signed between Leeds and York City for young attacker Luca Thomas earlier this week.

