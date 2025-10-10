A Leeds United star experienced a proud international development on Thursday night.

Leeds United keeper Karl Darlow has made a proud declaration after a big international development for Wales.

Darlow, though, despite admitting his men had experienced a difficult night, was able to savour a proud moment as he took the captain’s armband upon skipper Ben Davies being substituted in the 64th minute.

Despite the defeat, proud Darlow declared that it was an experience he will always cherish - and one saluted by a Whites promotion winner.

Taking to his Instagram page, Darlow shared three photographs of himself in action at Wembley together with the message: “Difficult evening, but captaining my country is a moment I will cherish forever. Proud.”

Promotion-winning ex-Whites star Stuart Dallas was among those to write replies, Dallas putting: “Love it”.