Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has thanked Ipswich Town for his time on loan at the club this season.

The England midfielder does not appear to be staying at Portman Road next year after issuing what could easily be interpreted as a farewell message to the club and its supporters following the conclusion of the Premier League's 2024/25 campaign.

Phillips featured more regularly than he has done since leaving Elland Road but was still something of a bit-part player for Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys, who were relegated back to the Championship some weeks ago.

There have been reports linking the 29-year-old with a return to West Yorkshire this summer, but at the very least it appears he is on the move again, this time back to parent club Manchester City, judging by the tone of his latest social media post.

"A frustrating end to a tough season. I just wanted to say thank you @ipswichtown", Phillips wrote. "Thank you to the fans for making me and my family feel so loved after a difficult 2 years. Thank you to the staff & players, an unbelievable group that I loved being around everyday. And a special thanks to the manager, a great manager but also a great person, who's helped me on and off the pitch in so many ways. He made me believe in myself again. I have no doubt Ipswich will be back where they belong very soon and I wish everyone at the club all the best."

Since leaving Leeds, Phillips recognises, by his own admission, it has been a difficult time for his career, effectively discarded by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium despite repeated compliments from the Spaniard pertaining to the midfielder's attitude and application on the training pitch.

This summer, Phillips' future is once again up in the air with Man City seemingly planning for the future without him after being farmed out on loan to West Ham United and Ipswich over the past 18 months.

Will Phillips return to Leeds?

Now back in the Premier League, Leeds' budget should allow the club to spend a great deal more freely than in the last two summer windows, however, the Whites are not free to expend huge sums of money on players and wages without having to keep one eye on their Profitability and Sustainability position (PSR).

Phillips is contracted to Man City for another three years, meaning the Manchester club are unlikely to part company with him too cheaply, and a loan move on the midfielder's current pay packet would almost certainly see him become Leeds' top earner.

With no guarantee of his fitness and club captain Ethan Ampadu seemingly holding down the No. 6 spot for the foreseeable future, an Elland Road reunion seems improbable.