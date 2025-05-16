Ipswich Town midfielder Kalvin Phillips is unlikely to feature again before the end of the season after an injury-hit campaign at Portman Road.

The Leeds United academy graduate has been linked with a return to Elland Road this summer following the Whites' promotion back to the top flight.

However, the likelihood of Phillips taking to the field for the Whites next season appears slim given he remains contracted to Manchester City for another three years. Whilst a loan move may be possible, Leeds may not take the view that a player with limited involvement since his move to the Etihad Stadium in 2022 is not the best use of resources.

As it stands, Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu are likely to be Leeds' first choice central midfielders next term and Phillips will be keen to prove himself as a regular starter, wherever that may be.

What does Phillips’ future hold?

Speaking this week, Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna has admitted it is unlikely Phillips will feature for the Tractor Boys again this season.

"We managed to get him back in the squad against Bournemouth and Wolves, but he probably hasn't been fully fit or had a really good training base behind him for several weeks. Now he's got a little problem with his Achilles," he told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"He's not going to be available this weekend and it's unlikely we can get him on the pitch before the end of the season.

"It's been frustrating for him and for us. Because a really fully fit and confident Kalvin would been a real addition to us."

Phillips has made 19 Premier League appearances for relegated Ipswich this season, although only six of those have been from the start since the turn of the year.

"It's not something we've spoke about or looked at too much, in that position yet, to be honest," McKenna added, on whether Phillips could stay in Suffolk next season.

"I think everyone's focus, certainly mine and in and around the training group, has been around the games remaining. That's where everything is.

"I've had very few conversations with many of the players about next year. Those conversations will take place maybe a little bit next week, certainly the few days after the season finishes. We'll see what comes."