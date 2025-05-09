Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United players Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Archie Gray have the chance to become European champions this season.

The ex-Whites trio have qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Europa League finals, respectively, with their club sides Real Betis and Tottenham Hotspur.

Llorente and Roca are both unlikely to feature for the Spanish club in the Conference League final versus Chelsea, however, as both players are currently injured with Llorente not expected to return until next season. Neither player appeared in the semi-final triumph over Fiorentina, which went to extra-time on Thursday evening.

Elsewhere, Leeds academy graduate and £40 million summer sale Gray has qualified for the Europa League final with Spurs and will have the opportunity to deny Manchester United a spot in the Champions League group stage next season.

The London club defeated Norwegians Bodo/Glimt over two legs, while Leeds' arch-rivals were victorious against Athletic Club, setting up an all-Premier League encounter at the final in Bilbao.

Winners of the Europa League automatically qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League, despite the two English clubs' lowly position in the Premier League table with three matches of the campaign remaining.

Nineteen-year-old Gray has made 42 appearances for Spurs across all competitions this season, including 10 in Europe. He has, however, been an unused substitute during Spurs' quarter-final and semi-final triumphs over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt.

Roca, meanwhile, has been sidelined for much of the campaign after his permanent £4 million Elland Road exit last summer. The Spaniard suffered an ankle injury early in the season before sustaining his current foot issue, which has kept him out of action for a number of months.

Llorente has featured more regularly for Betis, including eight outings in the Conference League but has missed the team's recent fixtures with a hamstring problem which will keep him out of the final in Wroclaw, Poland.

How could Leeds benefit from other clubs' success in Europe?

It is unclear whether there are performance-related add-ons which Leeds stand to benefit from if Real Betis or Tottenham are victorious in their respective competitions, although it is a distinct possibility as such clauses, obliging purchasing clubs to pay additional fees, are commonplace in football transfer negotiations.