Joel Piroe couldn’t find the net but his side still saw off Preston.

Whites striker Joel Piroe has made an admission on Leeds United’s victory against Preston North End which paved the way for a huge Whites change.

Piroe again took his place upfront for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Preston in which the Dutchman endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

Piroe lined up having gone seven games without scoring and had several chances to end that run but saw efforts either miss the target, saved or on one occasion crash back off the crossbar.

Leeds, though, ultimately still recorded a 2-1 success - one which Piroe admitted his men needed in their battle for an automatic promotion place.

Saturday’s win sparked the huge change of creating a new five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places with just four games left due to third-placed Sheffield United losing at Plymouth Argyle.

Taking to his Instagram page to salute the weekend’s success, Piroe wrote: “We needed it. We got it. Plus three. Up next an important Easter weekend.”