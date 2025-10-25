A loaned out Leeds United attacker has made a fresh impact.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loaned out Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has made another fresh impact for Hull City but followed by a late blow twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker approached Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Charlton Athletic having netted in both of his two games four a haul of four goals and one assist in 11 league outings since joining.

Scoring spree continues

Gelhardt was handed his tenth Championship start of the season in Saturday’s visit of the Addicks and the Leeds loanee continued his scoring spree by putting Hull 1-0 up one minute into the second half.

His fifth strike of the season looked set to earn the Tigers a fourth consecutive victory but Gelhardt and Hull were dealt a late blow as Charlton equalised in the 91st minute through Luke Berry to leave with a 1-1 draw.

Gelhardt played the full duration of the contest for a second full game of the season.

The draw has left the Tigers eighth but only out of the play-off places on goal differences.