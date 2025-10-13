Whites hero Jermaine Beckford has expressed his Leeds United transfer target hope.

Jermaine Beckford has declared his hope for a summer Leeds United transfer target who would suit his former club “down to the ground”.

United’s bid to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the club’s Premier League return went right down to transfer deadline day when the club tried to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham.

It appeared possible that the Wales international attacker could join Leeds in the final throes of the transfer window as a deal sheet was drafted for his transfer but Fulham ultimately pulled the plug as Wilson stayed put.

The 28-year-old has since impressed for both club and country and Beckford believes the Fulham attacker would be an ideal signing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

"I like him, I like him a lot,” said Beckford of Wilson to the YEP via MightyTips betting experts.

"I think he's a fantastic football player.

“It would suit us down to the ground”

"He's very intelligent. He's very intelligent on and off the ball. His positional sense is great. His distribution is fantastic, and his awareness, it would suit us down to the ground. And that's the reason why we were in for him.

"I would like to see him in a Leeds United shirt.

"But, at the same time, if it's not, if it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be.

"I would like to see Haaland wearing a Leeds shirt again. But we can't afford two hundred and fifty million quid right now."