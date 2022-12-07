Take, for example, an exercise that Jesse Marsch ran his players through on Wednesday morning at Oliva Nova Sports Centre.

Setting them up in two groups, the head coach had them playing from the centre-back position, getting the ball either out to the full-back or into the feet of a 6, the ball being worked out and in before going forward, or forward and then out before coming back in.

Each group had their own ball and worked alongside, but independently of one another.

The aim was to get the ball safely past mannequins and opposition players putting on some pressure, to the feet of the forward inside a square of cones.

Leeds have been working on possession and attacking movements for a number of days and the initial phase of this exercise was simple enough.

Where it got more complicated, leading to a baffled look or two on the pitch before everyone picked it up, was when the groups were then allowed to hit the other lot's number 10, footballs criss-crossing as those on the left side of the pitch integrated with those on the right.

The exact learning objective, other than perhaps impressing upon players the options that will be available to them in possession, in Marsch's system, was not instantly identifiable.

DIFFERENT SCENARIO - Cody Drameh, left, has impressed alongside Crysencio Summerville in Leeds United's training camp in Spain but could be set for a January exit. Pic: Getty

Everything else in the session was a lot easier to understand. The players' competitive edge baring its teeth and leading to a full-scale argument over a decision in a small-sided game, two sides furiously making their point as Luke Ayling in particular lost his rag, was understandable. This is what footballers are like. Whether it's rock, paper, scissors, a game of head tennis, table tennis or training, they want to win every time, all the time.

They look like they're enjoying themselves too. The smile was soon back on Ayling's face and though he ensured no one forgot the issue for the remainder of the session, he also made affectionate approaches to each of those he had locked horns with.

The smile is never off Willy Gnonto's face. Everything, including that argument, appears to delight and amuse the teenager in equal measure. That's understandable, too. He's living the dream. Premier League football, at 19. International caps and a goal to boot, at 19. Playing with people who have quickly become pals and accepted him into their number.

His fellow youngster Darko Gyabi begged to take one more penalty after training. Then another. Just one more, he pleaded. It's understandable, he wants to get better.

But as Cody Drameh, for the umpteenth time this week, impressed onlookers with yet another excellent display, it became even harder to understand how an Elland Road future cannot be rescued for the right-back.

On Wednesday, from a left-back position, he scored a lovely goal in the small sided game. Earlier in the session he provided a beautiful first-time assist for Gnonto. All week he's been at it, getting forward to attack, racing back to defend, getting stuck in. And he looks part of it all, well embedded with the group and enjoying it as much as anyone. Maybe not as much as Gnonto.

Even understanding that he wants to play and understanding that Leeds shored up the right-back position as they felt necessary in the summer to have two senior right-backs ahead of him, it still doesn't feel right that Drameh could leave on a permanent. It doesn't make sense.

There are varying views on him, since his high profile loan request, but what he is, undeniably, is a talent. Leeds is a club and Marsch is a head coach who champion young talent. Surely there is some way forward that retains the talent and convinces him that his pathway to the football he wants is paved by Leeds United.

Of course it's different for his peers Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville who are already getting game time in the first team, partly because they play in positions that managers often refresh during games.

When Marsch needs to take Danish international Rasmus Kristensen out of his side, he has Ayling, and Drameh has a seat, either in the stand or in the dugout.

Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and the timing must be just right, for things to work out. Sometimes, in football, things just don't work out and players leave one club, or two, or three, before finding their fit and their fortune.

It just feels like this is a departure that both sides, player and club, could live to regret.